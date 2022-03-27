Bikaner (Rajasthan): Four laborers died of suffocation due to poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank at a factory on Sunday. The incident took place at a wool factory in the Karni Industrial Area under the Bichwal police station of ​​the city. According to police while three laborers died soon after descending into the septic tank, one died at a local hospital during treatment.

Beechwal SHO Manoj Sharma said that the four laborers descended into the septic tank which was used to store wastewater from the factory. Sharma also said that although the wastewater was pumped out of the tank before the laborers descended into it, they died of suffocation due to the poisonous gas which accumulated inside. "While three of them died on the spot, the last worker to enter the tank was still breathing. He was taken out of the tank and rushed to a hospital but died during treatment. The four deceased have been identified as Kaluram, Lalchand, Chorulal, and Nayak," said Sharma. As to whether any instance of irregularity has come to the fore in the incident, police said that the matter is being investigated and proper steps will be taken.

Expressing his grief over the incident Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted "the death of four workers in a gas leak incident at a wool factory in Karni Industrial Area in Bichwal area of Bikaner is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, may God give them strength to bear this trauma, and may the soul of the departed rest in peace." "This incident happened during the cleaning of the tank in Woolen Mill is unfortunate," he stated in another tweet.

