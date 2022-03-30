Jaipur (Rajasthan): India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, but the herculean task was yet to be accomplished. That was the unification of several Princely states into one mainland. Then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his Secretary Rao Bahadur Vappala Pangunni Menon played a major role in merging the princely states.

"Both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Menon then shifted their course of action towards Rajasthan. Several princely states in Rajasthan such as Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, Banswara, Bharatpur, Dholpur, and others were merged into India. Though, Rajasthan attained real Independence after the lapse of one and a half years that is on March 30, 1949," said historian Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, adding, "Altogether, 36 princely states big and small were amalgamated in Rajasthan on March 30, 1949."

The formation of Rajasthan took place in seven phases. On March 18, 1948, the princely states of Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli were merged to form Matsya Sangh. Maharaja Udai Singh of Dholpur became the head of the Matsya Sangh and Alwar then became its capital. Similarly, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Tonk, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Kishangarh, and Shahpur were clubbed together to constitute Rajashthan Sangh on March 25, 1948. Udaipur Riyasat was merged on April 18, 1948, and renamed Sanyukta Rajasthan Sangh. King Bhupal Singh became the head.

In the same manner, the unification of Jodhpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Sirohi, Abu, and Delwara Tehsil happened. Speaking further about the unification process, Shekhawat, said, "After the merging of all the princely states in Rajasthan, the swearing-in ceremony of first nominated Chief Minister Hira Lal Shastri was organized in Durbar Hall of the City Palace. It was for the first time that somebody came to the King's Palace without donning a Crown. In those days, it was a custom or mandatory to wear headgear while visiting King's palace. Hence, for the first time, people realized they had attained freedom from the British Crown."