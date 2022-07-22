Alwar: Some unidentified miscreants on Thursday night intercepted a former Granthi of a Gurdwara in the Ramgarh area of Mewat in the Alwar district of Rajasthan and forcible cut his hair. The victim Gurubaksha Singh while talking to ETV Bharat said, "When I was returning from Milakpur after purchasing medicines, some people raised hands and asked me to stop. Then they took me aside and threw chilly powder into my eyes. Thereafter, they cut my hair."

When asked did he identify any of the miscreants, Singh said, "I don't know any of them but heard them talking to someone called Juma. When the miscreants told Juma that the hair cutting job has been done, he asked them to leave me since I was a priest of a Gurudwara."

After the incident, Alwar SP Tejashwini Gautam, said, "We have learned that some people cut the hair of a person belonging to a Sikh community. After the receipt of the information, SHO and CO rushed to the spot. Thereafter, I along with ASP visited the spot. Then I talked to the victim Gurubaksha Singh at the hospital. The victim narrated his ordeal. He was taking a boy which led to this heinous act.

"When the priest left for the village along with the boy, more people arrived at the spot. They then blindfolded the priest and cut his hair. Before leaving the place, they (miscreants) alleged that the action was taken for kidnapping the girl of their village by the boy. The FIR has been lodged in this regard. Ramgarh SHO has started probing the matter. Four police teams have been constituted to identify the culprits and arrest them."