Jaipur (Rajasthan): A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in the Pratap Nagar area of Jaipur on Sunday. Police said that the accused, a 15-year-old boy from the same neighbourhood, was detained on Monday.

According to officials of the Pratap Nagar Police Station, the girl was playing near her house on Sunday afternoon when the accused lured him to his house with toffee and then raped her. At that time her family members were not nearby. Police sources said that when the girl screamed, the accused closed her mouth and raped her. Then he left her near her house and fled from the spot.

Also read: Rajasthan: Rape survivor alleges chemical substance attack by miscreants

They further revealed that the girl suffered grievous injuries but somehow managed to go and tell her mother about her ordeal. Seeing that she was bleeding profusely, the child's family members rushed her to a hospital and informed the police on Sunday. Police said that the accused was detained a day after. A case has been lodged and an investigation started.