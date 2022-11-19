Raisinghnagar (Rajasthan): Five persons including three BSF jawans have been detained for allegedly gang-raping a girl in Raisinghnagar town of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district. Police said that the incident took place late on Friday evening when the girl went to collect ghee at a dairy farm in the Kumhar Basti area of the town.

Police said that the five accused dragged the girl inside a room and then gang raped her." We have detained five persons including three BSF jawans in relation to the case. Currently, the accused are being interrogated," said Additional Superintendent of Police Banwari Lal Meena.

He also said that two people were taken into custody on Saturday morning itself after the case was registered by the victim's father. Meena also said after police contacted the BSF authorities regarding the incident they handed over all three accused jawans to the investigators. He also said that the girl underwent treatment in Sriganganagar.

The statement of the victim under section 164 of the CrPC has been recorded police said adding that teams formed under the leadership of ASP Banwari Lal Meena, DSP Anu Bishnoi, station in-charge Ganesh Kumar Vishnoi are investigating the matter.