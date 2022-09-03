Jaipur: Over four months after the mysterious death of a girl student in a private medical college in the Chaumu police station area of ​​the Rajasthan capital Jaipur, her sister has filed a case alleging murder by the classmates of the deceased. The Chaumun Police Officer Hemraj said that on April 19, Lakshmi Rawat, from Sikar, a third-year student at MJF Medical College, died under suspicious circumstances in the college.

On Friday, her sister Suman Rawat accused 19 people, including 9 girls studying with Lakshmi, a mess official and CCTV camera operator, and others, of murdering her. The complainant has accused the college administration, students, and some others of supplying drugs to the college and running a “den of debauchery” at the institution.

Suman alleged that the girls, who were studying with her sister in the college, first suppressed her mouth with a pillow and then, along with other colleagues, threw her down from the roof and killed her. The family members were informed after the body was taken to the hospital. According to the written report, the deceased was upset for several days and wanted to come home.

Suman said Lakshmi had told the family members on the phone that drugs are supplied in the college and many boys and girls take them, then they indulge in debauchery. “Lakshmi had come to know about this and since then the plan to kill her was started. She called home on April 17 and said that she is upset and is coming back soon.

She was preparing to come on the same day but she was stopped till April 19 in the name of practicals. She had informed the house that she was coming on 19th, but on 19th the news of her death arrived,” Suman said. The brother of the deceased Lakshmi too said that his sister had alleged a “conspiracy was being hatched to kill her”. The brother alleges that his sister was thrown from the roof.

When he went there and asked for the footage of the CCTV, the college administration said the cameras at the spot had been stolen 9 days ago, he said. Police have registered a case against 19 people including 9 girls and started a probe.

Also read: Singer Vaishali Balsara's friend got her killed to evade return of Rs 25 lakh