Ajmer: In a bizarre incident, a family from Devgaon village in Ajmer's Kekri block in Rajasthan rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital with a tantric to “retrieve the soul” of their son who died 13 years ago. A huge crowd gathered as the family was seen practicing the superstitious ritual outside the children's ward at the JLN Hospital.

Nathu Lal, an elderly man of the family, living in the Deori village of Kakri said their grandson Pappu passed away many years ago after remaining admitted at the JLN Hospital. Nathu Lal said that after Pappu's death, a “mountain of grief” has befallen his house. "Sometimes our agricultural produce is destroyed, sometimes our cattle die, while our family member falls sick, at times, he said.

According to Nathu Lal, when no solution was found for these problems, he talked to a tantric about it who suggested black magic to “retrieve Pappu's soul”. The local police and the hospital administration did not disrupt the family, which left for their village after the ritual.

