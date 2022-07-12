Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The family members of the CRPF jawan who shot himself dead on Sunday with his service rifle have refused to take his body until action is taken against the officials who allegedly tortured him. The body of the CRPF jawan Naresh Jat is yet to be cremated.

On Sunday, the CRPF jawan, Naresh, along with his wife and daughter had locked themselves inside the quarters. He then fired shots in the air from balcony. Although CRPF officials tried to convince him, the jawan shot himself with his rifle. The family members have told the CRPF authorities that they will take Naresh's body only after their demands are met.

Speaking to media persons, the CRPF jawan's father Likhmaram said that apart from action being taken against the concerned CRPF officials, Naresh's widow has to be given a job and CRPF has to take responsibility for the education of his daughter. He also demanded that a guard of honour be given to Naresh during his funeral at his village.

Also read: CRPF cop shoots himself in Jodhpur as 'rescue bid' goes in vain

The family members of the jawan made it clear to the CISF authorities that they will only speak to them about taking his body after their demands are accepted. According to sources, after conducting a post-mortem, the CRPF was ready to hand over the body to the deceased jawan's family members on Sunday. But the family members refused to take the body. The standoff continued till 11:00 pm on Monday.

DIG Bhupendra Singh sent a message to the family members urging them to discuss the issue but they refused. IG Vikram Sehgal also requested them but the family members said that they will speak to him on Monday. According to police, the family members of the deceased jawan have submitted a complaint mentioning the names of some CRPF officials and personnel to the Kadvad police station where a case has been registered. There have been three suicide cases at the Jodhpur CRPF training center, where Naresh shot himself dead, in the last three years.