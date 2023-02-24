Jaipur: The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Thursday sentenced jail term to three Pakistani nationals who were working on behalf of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for gathering vital military information related to Indian Army from Jaisalmer. The three accused — Gaurishankar, Premchand and Nandlal — each were awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment after the court found them guilty under the Official Secrets Act.

Besides, the court found the trio guilty under the Foreigners Act as well. Gaurishankar and Premchand will undergo a rigorous imprisonment (RI) of one year, while Nandlal has been awarded two-year RI. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Nandlal. He was assisted by the duo — Gaurishankar and Premchand, in the espionage.

Additional Director General of Police (intelligence) S Sengathir said Nandlal alias Nandu Maharaj, was a resident of Khipro locality in Pakistan's Sanghar district. He arrived in Jodhpur on a valid passport and visa as per the instructions of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Nandlal then went to Jaisalmer to gather recce on vital military information related to Indian Army. He passing on the gathered information to the ISI, the top official said.

On Aug. 20, 2016, Nandlal was arrested by a team of CID (intelligence) department. During investigation, Nandlal spilled the beans on the purpose of his actions. Based on his disclosures two other Pakistani nationals Gaurishankar and Premchand, both brothers, were arrested for aiding him in the espionage.

Gaurishankar and Premchand were also from Khipro in Pakistan and were staying in separate houses here in Jodhpur after arriving in India on long-term visa. The chargesheet was filed against the three accused before the CJM's court in Jaipur on Nov. 16, 2016.