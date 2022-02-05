Bikaner: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak row has intensified in Rajasthan, with more than 35 arrests having been made so far in the case. The Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, DP Jaroli, has also been sacked. Rajasthan Education Minister RD Kalla, however, is refraining from making any comment on the incident.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Saturday, Kalla said, "Not everything has to be stated. SOG is investigating the entire matter, and (we) will make the decision based on the merit of the investigation results".

"Anyone can raise the issue. But what remains to be seen is the merit in it", Kalla said, when reminded about the introduction of the issue in Lok Sabha.

Balla also criticized BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) workers for writing 'Nathi ka Bada' in the boundary walls of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara, in reference to a comment Dotasara had made in the past as the state education minister.

"There are many other ways to protest. But it is not right to damage government property," Kalla said regarding the incident.

'Nathi' in Rajasthan is a common womans' name while 'Bada' means homestead.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje hit out at the Congress government in the state, claiming "the wires of the paper leak case are connected to the government",

Directorate of College Education's Assistant Director (HRD) Dr Subhas Yadav and assistant professor BS Bairwa were earlier suspended by the Rajasthan government in connection with the paper leak.