Dausa: After the death of a doctor in Rajasthan's Dausa district by suicide on Tuesday, events took an emotional turn on Saturday, as the eight-year-old daughter of deceased doctor Archana Sharma penned a letter to her mother, describing her feelings during the difficult circumstances. The note went viral on social media soon afterwards. ETV Bharat has not independently verified the authenticity of the letter.

Shambhavi, daughter of Dr Sharma, has begun the letter by describing her love for her mother. "Mama is the best if we count ladies of the whole world because she got the award for being the best mother," the child writes in the purported letter. She continues by saying that she does not cry, as if she does "everyone will start crying".

The eight-year-old shows full awareness of the situation around her, saying "you know I don't cry, everyone feels like I don't miss mama". The letter ends with her bidding farewell to her mother in an emotional manner.

Dr Archana Sharma died by suicide after she was booked for murder over the death of a pregnant woman. On March 28, a pregnant woman under Dr Sharma's care passed away after a case of Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH), incessant bleeding which occurs after childbirth, leading to the family of the deceased as well as local politicians demonstrating in front of the clinic owned by Dr Sharma and her husband. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the duo on Monday night.

The doctor's body was recovered the following day, with a suicide note requesting not to trouble her partner or her daughter for the situation at hand. Police, meanwhile, arrested and subsequently produced before court BJP MLA Jitendra Gothwal, who allegedly joined the patient's family in demanding action against Dr Sharma. Gothwal denied all involvement, saying the case was lodged even before he reached the venue of protest. The incident led to doctors' protests in the district, with protestors demanding the arrest and suspension of responsible police officers.