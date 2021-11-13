Sujangarh (Rajasthan): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Salasar Balaji temple along with his family, early in the morning today. On reaching Salasar late on Friday night, the Delhi CM was welcomed by the officials of the district administration and the temple priests.

The temple which is also known as the Salasar Dham is a religious place for Lord Hanuman devotees and is located on National Highway 668 in the Churu district of the state.

Temple priests - Ram, Nandlal, Ravi Shankar and Manoj presented an image of Lord Balaji to the Delhi Chief Minister as he arrived for darshan amid tight security.

Talking to media post-Balaji's darshan, CM Kejriwal says that he wished for everyone's happiness and peace. However, he avoided taking questions pertaining to pollution.

It is worth mentioning that Delhi Air Pollution is being discussed a lot in the country and abroad. Reportedly, there is no relief for Delhiites with the AQI levels almost touching 700 in some areas.