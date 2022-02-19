Biratnagar (Jaipur): The marriage of a Dalit IPS officer in Rajasthan's Biratnagar, located in the outskirts of Jaipur, took place on Friday amid heavy police protection. Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta, an IPS officer (2020) of Manipur Cadre, rode a mare as part of the 'Bindauri' ceremony. Dhanwanta said he had submitted a prior application to the police, keeping in mind his aunt's marriage back in 2001, where the groom had been assaulted by locals while carrying out the ceremony.

The procession was taken out in the presence of police personnel from seven police stations. Superintendent of Police (Jaipur Rural) Manish Agrawal said the groom had informed the administration about his wedding and the necessary arrangements were made to avert any problem.

Also read: Dalit groom takes out wedding procession under police watch in Madhya Pradesh