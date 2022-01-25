Udaipur: Iqbal Sakka, an international gold craftsman from Udaipur, has written the features of the world's longest Indian Constitution in form of ghazals and has made a 00.75 mm micro tricolor. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence and Republic Day, the craftsman wrote the features of the Constitution in form of Ghazals to honour the pride of the Indian Constitution.

According to Sakka, the features of the Constitution have been depicted in words through 615 Shayaris in 120 pages on parchment. On its first page, the title 'Samvidhan-e-Ghazal' is written in silver letters. He told that on the lines of the original Constitution of India, each page of the Ghazal booklet of this constitution is 58.4 cm high and 47.7 cm wide. Its weight is 13 kg and written in black ink just like the original constitution.

Iqbal Sakka has claimed it to be the world's first and longest handwritten constitution-e-ghazal on parchment.

Iqbal has also made a 00.75 mm micro Tricolor made of gold, which can be seen with the help of a microscope. He told that the subtle Tricolor has been made by adding pieces of gold as fine as 100 parts of an ant and the number 12 needle which is the thinnest needle for sewing clothes is used to stitch tricolor.

He further added that in the Tricolor, all three colours have been filled with Meena colour and the Ashoka Chakra is made with the tip of a needle. The total length of the Tricolor has been kept at 00.75 mm which in itself is the smallest Tricolor in the world.

He has claimed to register the Tricolor in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Earlier, Iqbal Sakka has 75 world records under his name in Guinness Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, Unique World Records, India Book of Records, World Amazing World Records, and Asia Book of Records.

Iqbal said that since childhood, he used to read about gold craftsmanship in the newspaper when the records of the world's best gold crafts were in America, Australia, and China.

