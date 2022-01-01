Jaipur: Considering the perpetual influx of Covid and Omicron cases in the country, the Rajasthan state government has been devising special provisions with emphasis on vaccinations. One of its many provisions is the Covid helpline which allows people to register for vaccinations via phone calls, after which the authorities facilitate doorstep vaccination for them. However, the state health officials have recently registered complaints of the facility being misused by the people.

Jaipur CMHO Dr Narottam Sharma they are receiving a large number of complaints about the misuse of the CM helpline number every day. "People are misusing these helpline numbers every day. As per the rules, the medical team can vaccinate people at home or in a community only if there are 10 or more persons. But when the team arrives at the spot, only two or three people are present for the vaccination. In such a situation, the resources invested by the department are going waste."

He further informed that once the vial is opened, it must be used within 3 to 4 hours, and therefore in case of fewer than 10 people being vaccinated, the rest goes to waste.

He informed that a complaint has been registered regarding these discrepancies with the Chief Minister, and hopefully some solution will be devised soon.

Rajasthan on Saturday recorded the highest one day spike in Omicron cases, registering 52 fresh Omicron cases, most of which are from Jaipur. The Omicron count of the state has now reached 112.

