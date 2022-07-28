Bikaner: A couple and their minor son died after the roof of their Kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rain in the Dan tour Khajuwala area of Bikaner late Wednesday night. The rains destroyed a loving family. It is learned that 40-year-old Mahavir Kumhar, 38-year-old wife Savitri and their 13-year-old son Yogesh died after they were buried under the collapsed roof at 25 BLD Gram Panchayat 17KHM Khajuvala.

Rajasthan: Couple, their minor son buried to death after heavy rains in Bikaner

Later, Dan tour Police Officer Harpal Singh reached the spot and got the three bodies shifted to the mortuary.