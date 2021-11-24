New Delhi: Rajasthan Congress party gets into action mode as days after the Cabinet reshuffle, the party is soon going to make appointments at its district units.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasara held a meeting with state's General Secretary Ajay Maken to finalize the list of names for vacant posts at District Congress Committees.

The appointments will be done in two phases. Out of the 39 DCCs, appointments are likely to be done in 17 to 18 district units in the first phase, said Dostara. He also said that youth, BCs and other castes will be appropriately accommodated in the party organization.

It is expected that the first list will be out by this week.

Dotasara also had a meeting with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, on Wednesday, to discuss over the issue. However, Pilot has again suggested that DCC appointments should have a similar formula like Cabinet expansion and people belonging to backward classes should also get some posts.

When asked if young turks would get these posts, Dotsara replied that Congress has struck a balance in all segments like- age, caste, area etc. He made it clear that one has to follow Congress ideology and should allot more time to work for the progress of the party in the state.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Dotasara had a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and AICC General Secretary incharge KC Venugopal.