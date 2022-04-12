Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): A Congress councilor has been issued a show-cause notice by the Rajasthan Forest Department for shooting a video of a tigress that came out of the Ranthambore National Park on Monday night.

The tigress was seen in the Amreshwar forest area. Soon after the news of the tigress spread a large number of people gathered at the spot. Locals said that many of them were pointing their vehicle headlights towards the tigress and were recording videos. , Municipal Councilor Furkan Ali also reached the spot and recorded a video of the tigress. He uploaded it on social media.

He was issued a show-cause notice by the Forest Department for recording the video citing it as an offense under the Wildlife Protection Act and asked to reply within three days. However, Ali alleged that the notice was issued to him out of political malice. He also said that it was not just him but several other people who were making videos of the tigress adding that he was on the main road leading to Ranthambore and did not step into the forest.