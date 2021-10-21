Jaipur: Amid speculations about cabinet rejig in Rajasthan, Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has refuted reports of Ashok Gehlot meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi during his recent visit.

Gehlot had gone to Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on October 16. Denying media reports, Rajasthan CM's OSD Lokesh Sharma tweeted on Wednesday night: "No meeting between CM Ashok Gehlot with Rahul Gandhi was held on October 16." He accused a section of the media of running misleading news.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting regarding Rajasthan was held at the residence of Rahul Gandhi and the meeting was attended by CM Gehlot, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken.

PTI