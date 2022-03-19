Jodhpur: Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, featured in a case of cheating registered on Saturday in Maharashtra's Nashik district. Sushil Balachandra Patil, a resident of Nashik, filed the complaint against 14 individuals including Vaibhav. Patil has alleged that Sachin Valera, a Gujarat Congress leader, influenced him by citing latter's acquaintance with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

As per the report, Valera informed Patil that he used to do work for the Rajasthan government through his company, Abhik Advertising Private Limited. Promising big returns and a government contract, Patil subsequently invested a total of Rs 3.93 crore across 13 bank accounts as a sleeping partner (someone whose participation is limited to providing capital to the business). Patil further noted that a total of Rs 19 crore, as was promised via returns, was not however received by him, with Valera duping him off Rs 6.8 crore, including interest on the amount provided.

"I trusted Sachin Valera after seeing his association with the Chief Minister. Valera said that Vaibhav Gehlot, too, was working with him in Abhik Advertising. However, when I got after him to pay me back, he stopped making payments to me. He did not provide me with returns the way he was supposed to, and when I confronted him about it, he said 'I will make you interact with Vaibhav ji' and introduced me to him through a WhatsApp video call", Patil said. "Vaibhav told me not to worry, saying they were all together, and that Balera will return my money," Patil stated.

He alleged that there's been no trace of Valera for the last six months. Vaibhav, meanwhile, has denied all claims against him. Taking to Twitter, the AICC member said he was not aware of the situation and has not played any part in it. "The way it is going down in the media regarding an episode in which my name has also been inserted, I am not aware of any such thing and I have no relation with all this. We all know that as the elections approach nearer, false allegations as well as such manipulations and manipulated things come to the fore", he said.

Meanwhile, in political circles, the matter is already being used to target the Rajasthan CM. "Love for one's son turns one into Dhritarashtra! The allegation of Chief Minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot being involved in the e-toilet tender scam in Rajasthan is serious. Gehlot sahib has to keep in mind that the matter has been registered at the behest of the court", Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted.

