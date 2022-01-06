Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been diagnosed positive with coronavirus for the second time, hours after his son Vaibhav Gehlot was diagnosed positive on Thursday. It is feared that CM Gehlot has been found positive due to coming in contact with his son.

He tweeted, "This evening I got my Covid test done which came positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems. All the people who came in contact with me are requested to isolate themselves and get their Covid test done."

In a series of tweets, he urged people to follow covid protocols.

"According to the doctors, one of the reasons is the artery blockage I had in August last year, which was also a post-Covid problem. Therefore, taking Omicron too seriously, follow the Covid protocol and get both doses of the vaccine," Gehlot said.

He said that post-Covid problems can include asthma, frequent headaches, lung diseases, kidney problems, and even heart disease. He also warned about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"There is a belief among the general public that the Omicron variant of Corona is not fatal, so people are being careless. Experts are of the opinion that post-Covid problems after recovery from Omicron can be as severe as the earlier variants," he said.

Earlier, today, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a press conference at the Congress State Office on the security lapse of Prime Minister Modi. A large number of media persons were present in the press conference along with many Congress workers and leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara was sitting next to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the press conference.

