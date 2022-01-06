Jaipur: While commenting on PM Narendra Modi's security lapse incident at Ferozpur in Punjab, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that BJP and RSS have disdain towards Punjab CM Charanjit Channi as the latter belonged to Dalit community.

The chief minister added that PM was trying to taint him over the Ferozpur fiasco. "For the first time after independence, a Dalit has become the Chief Minister of Punjab. The entire country is applauding him for it. However, the message PM Modi is sending out about him is wrong," Gehlot said.

He further stated that chairs in the venue were empty due to rain and the ideal option for the PM was to postpone the gathering than creating such an atmosphere.

Also Read: Security Lapse Row: Congress accuses PM Modi of trying to gain 'political mileage'

Stressing that the Congress party knows better the importance of Prime Minister's security, Gehlot tweeted on Thursday, "The lapse in the security of the Prime Minister is a serious matter. In the past, two Prime Ministers of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi and Mr. Rajiv Gandhi have been assassinated, after which the SPG was given the full responsibility of the security of the Prime Minister."

"Congress is a non-violent party. BJP and RSS, on the other hand, have violence in their blood and are giving us lesson," he said earlier in a press conference.

Also Read: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot diagnosed Covid positive for second time