Jaisalmer: A jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) posted in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan allegedly hanged himself to death on Tuesday. As per the officials, ASI Ram Vilas Yadav, 52, a resident of Rewari district of Haryana was fouhd hanging at his headquarters residence in North Jaisalmer on Tuesday afternoon. Soon after the incident, Police and BSF reached the spot and shifted him to the Government Jawahar Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was later sent for postmortem and from there to his home in Haryana. It was not immediately known why the soldier took the extreme step. The BSF and the police are investigating the matter.

