Karauli: BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday were arrested after being prevented from traveling to riot-hit Karauli in Rajasthan. Surya, alongside BJP state president Dr. Satish Punia, was stopped by the police on Hindaun Road going towards Karauli. The BJYM president subsequently sat on the road, starting a dharna with the demand of being allowed to visit their destination.

"Till we are allowed to go to Karauli, the dharna will continue", the Bengaluru South MP said, further warning that he would either go to Karauli or go to jail. He further said the Congress administration in the state under Ashok Gehlot was akin to 'jungle raj'.

"This dictatorial government has stopped all of us. Section 144 is not applicable in the place where we are now, but even after that, the police has stopped us. The Gehlot government is taking away our constitutional rights", he noted. The administration, meanwhile, has imposed strict curbs in the area, sealing the Salempur village in the Karauli-Hindaun border, deploying 700 police personnel as well as IPS and IAS officers to prevent any untoward circumstances.

BJYM, meanwhile, hit out at the Congress administration in the state via a tweet on Wednesday, saying "Dear Mr. Gehlot, BJYM is Bharat Mata’s own Sena. You or your entire Sonia Sena cannot stop us from questioning your dictatorship & Hinduphobia. Period! #ChaloKarauli @Tejasvi_Surya".

The 'Nyay Yatra' by BJP is aimed at seeking justice for the victim of communal violence that erupted on April 2 in Karauli, during a bike procession celebrating Hindu New Year. Several vehicles and shops were burnt in the area following the communal clashes, leading to Section 144 being imposed for an extended period of time.