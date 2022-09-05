Bharatpur: BJP worker Kripal Singh Jaghina was shot dead by unidentified attackers on Sunday midnight near Jagina Gate of Bharatpur city of Rajathan, officials said. According to police Jaghina was returning home with his friends in a vehicle when bike borne assailants opened fire on him and fled from the spot leaving him seriously injured.

" He was shot six to seven times by unidentified miscreants. Investigation is going on," police said. Jaghina was taken to RBM Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Locals chased the attackers who however managed to escape from the spot. Soon after the incident, angry supporters of Jaghina allegedly created a ruckus in the hospital and beat up the doctors.

Fearing further assault doctors and medical personnel fled from the hospital. Police reached the spot and handed over the body to the family. Police has launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. Jaghina was also the Railway Board Advisory Committee member and District President of Mallakhamb. MP Ranjeeta Koli, BJP District President Dr Shailesh Singh, SP Shyam Singh also reached the crime spot. Police have blocked the entire city in search of the attackers.