New Delhi: Making serious allegations against the Rajasthan government over the Karauli violence, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia said that he has never seen such a corrupt government in the state. The BJP leader said that the party cannot remain silent seeing Rajasthan burning.

Satish Poonia also alleged that the Congress government of the state is continuously doing politics of appeasement of minorities. He said that the Karauli violence was well planned.

On the question of the resignation of the government, the leader responded that the current government has committed many sins and should have given thousands of resignations. He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is responsible for the law and order situation in Rajasthan. He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and said that soon the BJP will meet the Governor and the Home Minister regarding the matter.

The BJP President raised the question of whether Hindus are only there to be beaten and face trials. Don't they have human rights? He said that despite being the Chief Minister of the state, Ashok Gehlot spoke to the Prime Minister of the country to stop the violence in Rajasthan. Poonia claimed that peace in Rajasthan has ended and Ashok Gehlot and his appeasement policy are to blame for this.