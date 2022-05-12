Behror (Alwar): 29 Bangladeshi nationals alleged to be illegally living in Kankar Dopa village near Behror in Rajasthan's Alwar district were detained by Alwar Police late on Wednesday night. As per information, the group used to earn their livelihoods working as scrap pickers and have inhabited the area for the last several years.

Rajasthan Behror Police detains 29 alleged Bangladeshi settlers

Speaking about the incident, Behror Station in Charge Sunil Lal Meena said based on inputs, "it was found out that some people were illegally staying near Kankar Dopa village. They were detained and subsequently questioned by the police. During interrogation, it was revealed that all of them were Bangladeshis. They will be detained and put in prison for the time being." He further said that based on directives provided by government officials, they would be deported back to their homeland.

When asked whether those held were found to be involved in any illegal activity, Meena replied in the negative. He further noted that action would also be taken against those who gave shelter to the arrested individuals.