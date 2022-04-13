Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan ATS has seized a large amount of equipment used for making bombs from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. According to police, apart from the equipment firearms and cartridges have been seized during the raid. They also said that the raid was conducted based on information received during the interrogation of seven suspected terrorists associated with the Al Sufa organization.

Rajasthan ATS ADG Ashok Rathod said that equipment used for making bombs including items like timer, alarm clock, multimeter, digital thermometer, soldering rod, paste and wire, high voltage battery, syringe, and gloves were seized. He said that description of materials used in making bombs and a diagram of circuits used in bombs have been found in a register seized from the spot. Apart from this, a pistol with a magazine and 20 cartridges, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone were recovered.

Three suspected terrorists Zubair, Altmash, and Saifullah were arrested with 12 kg of explosive material in the vehicle with Madhya Pradesh number were arrested in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh. They admitted that they were taking the explosives to Jaipur and were planning to bury them in the ground 10 km away from the city. During the investigation, the Rajasthan ATS found that the arrested had links with the Al Sufa organization. Four other suspected terrorists were arrested later.

