Jaipur: The Rajasthan ATS on Friday arrested two smugglers with drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The two were busted after the Rajasthan ATS received inputs about the smuggling of drugs being carried out in large quantities from Assam to Rajasthan via Madhya Pradesh, informed ADG Ashok Rathod.

Immediately after receiving the inputs, the ATS team launched a joint action with cooperation from the local police in the Betul district in Madhya Pradesh. The drugs were hidden in the cabin of a truck. Two smugglers - Shahnawaz and Asif - who were carrying the drugs were also arrested. Both the accused were brought to Jaipur for further investigation into the matter.

The officials probing the case informed that while a strict interrogation is underway, the police hope to find some clues about the drug business going on in the state of Assam - the place where the confiscated drugs were sent off from. Along with the identities of the other people involved in the crime, the officials are also keen on getting the details about the locations and routes of this drug cartel. Meanwhile, the officials have also registered a case under the NDPS Act in the concerned police station. The route which the smugglers are using for the illegal business is also being monitored for more possible recoveries.

