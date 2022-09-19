Jaipur: The proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly were adjourned twice on Monday amid uproar by Opposition leaders who alleged that their right to ask questions in the House was being violated. The legislators said the meeting of the 7th session of the House was adjourned sine die on March 28 and instead of calling a fresh session, the state government extended the session and resumed it from September 19.

"The 7th session was adjourned sine die on March 28. Instead of calling a fresh session, the House meeting was called by extending the previous session. Legislators, whose quota of asking 100 questions in a session has been completed, are not being allowed to ask questions. This is a violation of our democratic right," Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said.

As BJP legislators trooped into the well, Speaker C P Joshi adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes. When the House resumed again, Opposition legislators trooped into the well again and continued raising slogans. The Speaker continued the House proceeding amid the uproar. Just before paying homage to deceased leaders, the Speaker again adjourned the House for five minutes asking Opposition leaders to be on their seats.

Later, Joshi read the obituary message and adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, BJP members staged a sit-in at the office of the Speaker alleging that their democratic right was being violated. (PTI)