Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned for an hour on Thursday following a ruckus by opposition members protesting against derogatory comments made by the parliamentary affairs minister during a debate. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria raised the matter and several opposition leaders protested against the minister's remarks.

During the uproar, minister Shanti Dhariwal tendered an apology for his remarks made during his reply to a debate on the grant for the police department on Tuesday night, but the opposition continued to protest in the House. The minister's remarks were expunged from the proceedings of the House. Despite repeated directions by the Speaker to maintain order in the House, the opposition continued to protest. RLP MLAs Pukhraj and Narayan Beniwal showed some papers during the protest, to which the Speaker raised objection saying no poster or banner or papers are allowed in the House. When his instruction was ignored, the Speaker directed marshals to evict both the MLAs from the House. Subsequently, the Speaker adjourned the House for one hour.

PTI