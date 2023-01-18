Jaipur (Rajasthan): Officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the premises linked to Additional SP Divya Mittal in connection with Rs 2 crore graft charges on Wednesday. These raids were conducted at her Jaipur and Ajmer locations in Rajasthan. The officer facing corruption charges at present has been behind bars. Meanwhile, officials have been asked not to divulge details about the outcomes of the raids to the media.

Read: Rajasthan ACB detains Additional SP (SOG) for demanding bribe

Earlier, the Anti Corruption Bureau office in Rajasthan had to face an embarrassing situation, when its Director General had given instructions not to reveal the names and photos of those caught while accepting bribes. The oral order was withdrawn later on and further, it was reinstated by the officiating DG.

The officiating DG Hemant Priyadarshi in his verbal order to officials and staffers gave clear-cut instructions not to bring matters in the public domain against whom raids were conducted and FIRs filed for indulging in corrupt practices. Their names should be withheld till the framing of the chargesheet against them before the court.