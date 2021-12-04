Jaiselmer: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Saturday to attend the 57th foundation day of the Border Security Force(BSF). Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of Bangladesh Border Guard, will be the chief guest of the ceremony.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jaisalmer will be welcomed by Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary and other BJP leaders at the airport today on his arrival.

After his arrival in Jaisalmer, the Home Minister will first pay a visit to Tanot Rai Mata Temple and later, he will join the BSF soldiers at the dinner table.

On Sunday, Shah will join the Director-General of the Bangladesh Border Guard in the foundation day ceremony of BSF. After attending the ceremony, Shah will also attend the State Executive Committee meeting. During the ceremony, the two dignitaries will have a glimpse of the camel parade, the action of specially trained BSF dogs, motor parade by trained jawans and the breathtaking stunts of women jawans, including paragliding.