Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Kesar Lal Meena's derogatory remarks on Hindu Gods and Goddesses created an uproar. He reportedly forwarded an offensive message making fun of Hindu Gods and Goddesses on the RAS Association WhatsApp group. More than 500 officers of the state were involved in the RAS Association group. According to media reports, this controversial message was forwarded by Meena on September 8.

In the message, Hanumanji has been written as a monkey. The Gods have been called rapists. Apart from this, lewd comments have also been made in the message about many Hindu Gods, including Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu and Sita. As soon as Kesar Lal Meena forwarded this message, the rest of the RAS officers in the group were shocked. Immediately, one after the other started reacting strongly against the message. Seeing the uproar, Kesar Lal deleted the message and wrote in the group, "Sorry, Galti Se Forward Ho Gaya". After this, Kesar Lal left the group.