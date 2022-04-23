Alwar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police Saturday arrested an IAS officer and two others including an officer of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) on bribery charges, officials said.

ACB DG BL Soni said that IAS officer Nannumal Pahadia, who till recently was posted as the Alwar district collector, was arrested Saturday along with RAS officer Ashok Sankhla and a middleman named Nitin Sharma. The ACB trapped Sankhla and Sharma while they were accepting the bribe of Rs 5 lakh, said officials.

The three were arrested on the complaint of the builder who said that Sankhla, who was posted as the revenue appellate authority, had been demanding a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to allow him to do his construction work smoothly, the ACB chief said. ACB’s Additional Director General of Police Dinesh M N said a case has been registered against the trio under the Prevention of Corruption Act and they are being interrogated.

Now, after the arrests, it's being speculated that other names involved in the case might get revealed.

(With agency inputs)

Read: Watch: Bilaspur police constable demanding bribe captured red-handed