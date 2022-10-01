Udaipur: The 1990s Bollywood movie 'Judwaa' (twins) showed two estranged twin brothers, separated in their infancy, and life took them on very different paths, one becoming a small-time thief and the other a reputed doctor. However, it will be difficult for anyone to recall when was the last time they saw 14 twin brothers and sisters together, studying in the same school, even in films.

Such a strange situation occurred at a private school in Rajasthan's Udaipur albeit by coincidence. Anyone entering the premises of The Scholars' Arena school in Udaipur may experience a very strange situation. He may see one child running into a classroom and within seconds coming out of another classroom.

Rajasthan: A 'school of twins' in Udaipur

No, the two are not the same person but are among the 14 twin children, some of them identical, studying in the school. Despite the occasional and often comic confusion while differentiating between identical twins, the school teachers have been successful in dealing with the challenge of teaching such a large number of twins.

The director of the school Dr. Lokesh Jain said that over 1700 students are studying in the school adding that a large number of twins among the students is only a coincidence. "All these twins have different lifestyles and habits. Some of them are shy and some are very smart. Some like to eat outside food and some eat only home-cooked food. Some people like to watch movies, while others focus completely on sports," said Jain.

Another senior official of the school Dr. Maya Trivedi said that they take "special care" of the twins as they share a very strong bond with each other. Neelu, a teacher at the school, said sometimes it proves difficult to identify them as they share very similar habits and often look identical. Despite the challenges, the school authorities are confident that the twins will have one more thing in common among them, a bright future.