Pali (Rajasthan): As many as 48 students of the government-run Bangar Medical College in the Pali district have been suspended by the college authorities on Tuesday for allegedly ragging junior students.

According to sources in the college, the 48 suspended students include 14 from the 2018 batch and 25 from the 2019 batch. Apart from these, 9 students of the 2020 batch have also been suspended. They further revealed that suspended students have been evicted from the college hostel till further orders.

However, after being suspended by Principal Deepak Verma, the suspended students were welcomed with garlands by their friends. They claim that they run the college. College sources said that the Principal received the complaint of ragging on Monday after which he set up a committee to investigate the matter. The committee submitted its report on Tuesday evening after which he suspended 48 students for 21 days.

According to sources, a freshers party was organized on April 26, 2022, by the students of the 2019 batch for the students of the 2020 batch. But the students of the 2018 batch were not invited to the party. This did not go down well with the 2018 batch students and according to college sources on the night of July 9, they entered the hostel and beat up the juniors one of whom also fainted. Some of the juniors were allegedly kicked on their private parts.