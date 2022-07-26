Dausa (Rajasthan): At least 40 Kanwariyas were injured, 15 of them seriously, after a speeding truck collided with a vehicle carrying the yatris near the Thikariya intersection located on the Mehdipur Balaji National Highway in Dausa district last night, officials said on Tuesday. According to the officials, a group of Kanwariyas was on its way from Mehdipur Balaji in Dausa to Pushkar when the truck hit the vehicle at 12 noon on Monday.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, cops from the Mehandipur Balaji police station reached the spot to take stock of the mishap. Besides, ambulances from Sikrai, Mahuva, Todabhim also reached the spot. The police took all the injured Kanwariyas to Sikrai Hospital.

Some Kanwariyas were taken to Mahuva Hospital. Vehicular traffic on the highway was also brought to a standstill which was later restored after intervention by Manpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Santram Meena. ASI Mukesh Gurjar of Balaji police station said that 17 people have been admitted to Sikrai Hospital and 2 to Manpur Hospital out of which 11 people have been referred in critical condition.