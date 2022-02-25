Sikar (Rajasthan): A four-year-old child fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police informed. Police said that the rescue operation is underway to save the child's life.

Speaking to media, Dhara Singh Meena, Additional Collector, Sikar said, "A boy slipped and fell into an uncovered borewell more than 55 feet deep at a village in Sikar district on Thursday and efforts are on to rescue the child."

More details are awaited.

(ANI)