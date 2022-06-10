Barmer: In an astonishing feat, students at Kalam Ashram in Barmer Rajasthan, have set a record by writing the biography of former President APG Abdul Kalam in the same handwriting. These students entered the English Handwriting World Greatest Book of Records at the Education and Motivation Camp going on at the Kalam Ashram where handwriting expert Omprakash Siwach trains the students for two hours daily.

Student Maya said that she attended the camp for the first time and was taught about handwriting. “I did not have such good handwriting before. Made a world record today. We are very happy about this,” she said. Vimla another student said that when the workshop began, they had no idea that a world record would be made. “But today when the world record has been made, we are all very happy,” she said.

Trainer Omprakash Siwach said that 305 students of Kalam Ashram have together entered the English Handwriting World Greatest Book of Records. Earlier in the year 2019, he had also helped in creating the record of similar writings with 303 students in the Golden Book of Records. In February 2022, 304 students at the Ashram had entered the Harvard Book of World Records for identical handwriting.

