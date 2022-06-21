Dholpur: A three-month girl died after her mother allegedly slammed her against the wall after a minor argument with her husband in Rajasthan's Dholpur. Police arrested the woman. As per Mania police station in-charge Suman Kumar Chaudhary, the accused's husband Krishna Kumar, a resident of village Bhura Sunderpura, lodged a complaint with police on June 17 saying that the preceding day his wife Chanchal slammed their three-month-old daughter to the wall after a minor argument resulting in the baby's death.

Kumar said that there was a dispute between the husband and wife for three days after she lent her jewellery to an acquaintance for a marriage function. The baby girl was taken to a private hospital where she died. The police station in-charge, Suman Choudhary, said that the woman was taken into custody.