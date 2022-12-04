Bansoor (Rajasthan): A whooping 200 kg of explosives have been seized by police on the Kotputli road in the of Bansoor police station from a car. Police said that the incident took place on Saturday.

SI Mukesh Kumar Meena said that during the murder of gangster Raju Thehat in Sikar on Saturday, police set up a barricade on the Kotputli road in front of Bansoor police station. He also said that the on-duty police personnel at the barricade spotted a car with a Haryana registration number coming towards the barricade.

" However, after seeing the cops, the driver headed in the opposite direction. Suspecting some foul play, the police personnel chased the vehicle. But the driver fled from the car about 15 km away from the barricade," said Meena.

He further revealed that upon searching the car, police found found gelatin sticks in eight cartons each containing 200 sticks with a combined weight of 200 kg. Police also recovered 200 detonators along with a 300 meter long detonator fuse wire. The driver of the car is yet to be traced, police said.