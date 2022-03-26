Dausa: The son of a Congress MLA, as well as four others, were arrested on Saturday for the gang rape of a 15-year-old Class 10 student in Mahwa of Rajasthan's Dausa district. Deepak Meena, son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, who represents Raiagrh assembly seat in Rajasthan's Alwar district, is the prime accused in the incident. The case was filed in the Mandawar Police Station in Dausa features under various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

As per information, the group kidnapped the Class 10 student from Raini area on February 24. After the initial act, the accused repeated it multiple times by exerting pressure on her.

"The victim's brother has lodged a case. He has told in the report that the accused had befriended the victim on Facebook before. After this, she was kidnapped from the house and taken to a hotel in Mandawar police station area where three friends including MLA's son Deepak Meena gang-raped her. Along with this, he used to blackmail her with obscene videos. The accused had taken Rs 15 lakh and jewelry from her," Mandawa police station in-charge Nathulal said.

Among four others, two of the accused involved in the incident are Thumda resident Vivek Sharma, and Netram Samleti. The case is being investigated by Mahwa DSP. The victim's medical examination has been done and her statement, too, has been recorded. The issue was revealed as family members of the victim lodged a police complaint regarding cash and jewellery going missing from the house.