Karauli: Over a hundred villagers in Rajasthan's Karauli have been hospitalised after consuming contaminated water from a village well. It has been learned that at least 119 villagers, including 43 women and 39 children in village Simara of Karanpur police station area, complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the contaminated water and were admitted to the Karanpur Community Health Centre.

On receiving the information, a special medical team reached the village and indeed found the well water contaminated as live insects were detected in it. CMHO Dr Dinesh Chandra Meena told ETV Bharat that they have advised the villagers not to drink dirty water from the well and maintain hygiene. Water tankers are being made available in the village for potable water supply for now. Dr Meena said that a health team is camping in the village till the last patient recovers. Meanwhile, there were reports of a shortage of beds at the health centre with three to six patients crammed in one bed. Doctors, however, said that the first priority was to save lives.