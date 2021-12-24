Lucknow: Speculation is rife that independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, leader of Jansatta Dal, is getting closer to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. Raja Bhaiya, who is maintaining a distance from Samajwadi party, was a former alliance partner of Akhilesh Yadav-led government in the state.

Recently, while talking to media person, the former chief minister 'feigned ignorance' about Raja Bhaiya, and since then the latter has started singing paens for the BJP. Besides, Raja Bhaiya has been engaged in praising BJP leadership for the party's efforts to eliminate mafias and anti-socials in Uttar Pradesh.

The grapevine has it that Raja Bhaiya who represents the Kunda Assembly Seat in Pratapgarh has been winning from there without fail. Recently, he had announced that his party Jansatta Dal will field candidates for 100 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

But, regarding the possible tie-up with other parties, he didn't say anything, but the way he is praising the BJP makes it clear that he might strike a deal with BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Raja Bhaiya has a strong influence over Thakur community, especially in Purvanchal region. BJP is expected to cash in on Thakur votes in Purvanchal and therefore, the possible alliance with Raja Bhaiya's party could not be ruled out.

Senior journalist and political analyst, Navalkant Sinha, said, "Doors are now closed for Raja Bhaiya in Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav's recent statement, in which he feigned ignorance about Raja Bhaiya, gives credence to theory.

"On the other hand, Raja Bhaiya is getting cozier with BJP in UP, by making praises for the party. Therefore, Raja Bhaiya's alliance with BJP in UP cannot be ruled out."