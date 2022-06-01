Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday tested Corona positive before a scheduled surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. "Thackeray tested Covid positive during routine testing before the hip surgery he was about to undergo on Wednesday," said MNS secretary Sachin More in his Facebook post.

"Therefore, the surgery scheduled for June 1 has been postponed. Because of Covid dead cell, we can't give anesthesia," said sources in the hospital. Earlier this month, Raj Thackeray had said that he would undergo hip bone surgery to treat knee and back problems.

Thackeray had recently come up with an ultimatum to remove unauthorized loudspeakers from mosques. He was scheduled to leave for Ayodhya on June 5 but cancelled the tour due to illness.

