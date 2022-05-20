Mumbai: Raj Thackeray on Friday put off his visit to Ayodhya, which was scheduled for June 5. Taking to Twitter, the MNS chief said that his tour has been called off for time being and that he would speak about this postponement during his rally in Pune on May 22. According to Thackeray's tweet, he is unwell while sources said Raj Thackeray will be consulting his doctor regarding his visit to Ayodhya after the rally.

Raj Thackeray had left his Pune tour halfway a few days ago and went to Mumbai. Recently, Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed or else his party workers would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside these places at a higher volume. Recently, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh had opposed Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya and warned that he will not be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh city till he tendered a public apology for "humiliating" north Indians in the past. Recently, MP Manoj Tiwari while on his visit to the Juhu Millennium Club in Mumbai said that there is no need to oppose Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya. BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan, BJP leader and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua were also present at the public meeting.

Also read: Won't allow Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh

with Agency inputs