Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is shortly going to address a massive rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day and also against the use of loudspeakers in mosques. The rally is being held in the backdrop of the ultimatum given by Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Thackeray has been praising the Yogi government for pulling down loudspeakers from mosques and has even asked the MVA government in Maharashtra to learn from the UP government. MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, a close confidante of Thackeray, did not rule out the possibility of a tie-up between BJP and MNS. Over 3000 policemen have been deployed and additional police officers and staff have been called in from various districts on Saturday.

Nikhil Gupta, Aurangabad police commissioner was quoted saying in a report that 8 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 8 ACPs, a team of 350 police personnel and 6 units of SRPF have been called from neighboring districts for the rally. Also, around 2,000 police officers and staff will be deployed in the city for security. The entire area has been rigged with CCTVs to ensure optimum monitoring and avoid any deterioration of law and order.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said since he had seen the BJP deceive his "gullible" father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray, he himself was acting shrewdly with that party and cannot ignore the "games" it played in the guise of Hindutva. In a veiled attack on his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, the chief minister said he does not pay attention to "new players" of Hindutva. Without naming the MNS, he also said the party was making experiments to see if any cause was working for it or not.

Speaking during an interaction organised by Marathi daily 'Loksatta', Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of deceiving Bal Thackeray during the latter's lifetime when the two parties were still partners.

