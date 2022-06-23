Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Raj Mohammad who had allegedly threatened to blow up six RSS Union Offices in the country is being interrogated by UP Anti Terrorism Squad.

Raj was arrested from Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu on June 7. He has been linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI). During an interrogation by UP Anti Terrorism Squad (ATI), he said that he has worked for the PFI and SDPI between 2018 to 2021. He is yet to reveal what he has been doing post 2021.

