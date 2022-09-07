Chandigarh: After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned BJP over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, former MLA Raj Kumar Verka slammed the AAP chief and said that Punjab did not have any water to give.

"Punjab does not have water to give and Haryana is demanding its share of water, the case is going on in the Supreme Court, and we have to sit and talk. Kejriwal should support the truth. The real truth is that Punjab does not have water and you also know that. Punjab cannot provide water. You do not want to take a stand for Punjab. You are a fugitive and an enemy of Punjab," he said.

Earlier, Kejriwal questioned the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of the SYL canal. "I want to ask what is the stand of Punjab and Haryana units of the BJP and Congress on the SYL. They go to Punjab and say they won't allow SYL while in Haryana they support it," said Kejriwal.

"Punjab and Haryana need water, so the central government should arrange water for both states. It is not the job of the central government to make the two states fight each other. I appeal to the Prime Minister to arrange water for both states, if he does not have any solution, then call me and I will tell you the solution," he said.